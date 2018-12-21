Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. However, significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 303,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,178. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 118.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 77,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

