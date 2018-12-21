Citrix Systems (CTXS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings is a key catalyst. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Citrix stock has outperformed industry in the past year. Citrix has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is expected to garner new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Acquisition of Sapho will enable the company to fortify its competitive position in the rapidly growing desktop virtualization market. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in Citrix Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 3,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

