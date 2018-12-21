Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/clarus-wealth-advisors-raises-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.