Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $297.12 Million Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,045,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $297,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AI Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 53,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

