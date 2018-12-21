Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $367 Million Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,524,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $367,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

