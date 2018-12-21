Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) PT Set at $4.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) received a $4.00 price objective from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of CLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 5,108,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.99. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Equities analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLD. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,159,000 after purchasing an additional 635,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

