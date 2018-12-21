CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

