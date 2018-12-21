Cochlear (COH) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cochlear (ASX:COH) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cochlear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of COH stock traded down A$3.70 ($2.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$166.03 ($117.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,422. Cochlear has a 1-year low of A$129.18 ($91.62) and a 1-year high of A$192.80 ($136.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Dig Howitt 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

