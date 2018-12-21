Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 266,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 131,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 3,190 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $224,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,889. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

