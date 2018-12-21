Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.98 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.81.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 449 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $30,666.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,889 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 99,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $50,081,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,797 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.