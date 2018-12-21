Coinvest Price Up 47.6% This Week (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Coinvest has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $261.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinvest token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005054 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Coinvest has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.02852820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00141580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00179252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

