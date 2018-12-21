COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 435.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.