Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGW) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

ESGW traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365. Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

WARNING: “Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (ESGW) to Issue $0.92 Special Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/columbia-sustainable-global-equity-income-etf-esgw-to-issue-0-92-special-dividend.html.

