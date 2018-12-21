Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (ESGW) to Issue $0.92 Special Dividend

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGW) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.
ESGW traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365. Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $32.13.
