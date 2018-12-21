Comerica’s (CMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

CMA opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comerica by 54.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 211,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Comerica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

