Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

ETR:CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.81 ($6.76). The company had a trading volume of 10,068,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 52-week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

