Comparing CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK) and Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.24 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 1.06 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -20.95% -1,532.05% -6.70% Spectrum Global Solutions -3.88% N/A -9.89%

Summary

Spectrum Global Solutions beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

