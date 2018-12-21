Comparing General Agriculture (GELT) and Shineco (TYHT)

General Agriculture (OTCMKTS:GELT) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get General Agriculture alerts:

This table compares General Agriculture and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Agriculture N/A N/A N/A Shineco 15.95% 11.76% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Agriculture and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Agriculture $27.42 million N/A $14.21 million N/A N/A Shineco $43.90 million 0.29 $7.58 million N/A N/A

General Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

General Agriculture has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Agriculture and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shineco beats General Agriculture on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Agriculture Company Profile

General Agriculture Corporation (GELT) is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China. The Company is primarily engaged in planting, preserving, packaging and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale throughout the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s land planting area totaled to 5,152 acres at September 30, 2016. Its own orchards land planting area totaled to 1,652 acres at September 30, 2016. Its leased orchards land planting area totaled to 3,500 acres at September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2016, the Company’s products were sold through distributors in approximately 11 provinces of China, including Jiangxi, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Shandong, Guangdong, Anhui, Helongjiang, Inner Mongolia and Jiangsu. The Company is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China, with operations that include the planting, growing, harvesting, post-harvest processing and temperature-controlled preservation and storage of its navel oranges.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc., a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers domestic and international logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers under its proprietary brand name and Tenethealth trademark name; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties under the Ankang Longevity Group Pharmacy cooperatives name. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products through distribution networks online through third party e-commerce Websites, such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for General Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.