Comparing Natural Alternatives International (NAII) & Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Tauriga Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.55 $5.05 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66% Tauriga Sciences N/A -60.55% -31.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

