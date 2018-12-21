Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

NYSE:CAG opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

