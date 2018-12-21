CONMED (CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. CONMED has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.51 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CONMED by 45.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 528.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,555,000 after buying an additional 274,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $5,230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 762.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

