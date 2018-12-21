Consol Energy (CEIX) versus L&L Energy (LLEN) Financial Contrast

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Consol Energy alerts:

This table compares Consol Energy and L&L Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.62 $67.62 million $4.50 7.03 L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Consol Energy and L&L Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy 5.61% 34.09% 5.23% L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Consol Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Consol Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consol Energy and L&L Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consol Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Summary

Consol Energy beats L&L Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled 735.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About L&L Energy

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.