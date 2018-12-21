Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $351,000. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $449,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.