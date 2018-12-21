ContractNet (CNET) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, ContractNet has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One ContractNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. ContractNet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,172.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.02820018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00142238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00177634 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025872 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025872 BTC.

ContractNet Coin Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. The official website for ContractNet is contractnet.com. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContractNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContractNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

