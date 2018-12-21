Contrasting BankUnited (BKU) & First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 46.00% 11.89% 1.18% First Savings Financial Group 19.66% 12.55% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BankUnited and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 4 7 0 2.64 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.37%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than BankUnited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.36 billion 2.16 $614.27 million $2.65 10.80 First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 1.95 $10.90 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Summary

BankUnited beats First Savings Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 87 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 89 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, land and land development loans, and multi-family real estate loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio; and provides reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

