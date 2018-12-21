Contrasting Darden Restaurants (DRI) & Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.52 $596.00 million $4.81 20.60 Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.49 $176.25 million $6.60 60.72

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Chipotle Mexican Grill. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Darden Restaurants and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 2 8 17 0 2.56 Chipotle Mexican Grill 8 15 13 0 2.14

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $120.78, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $433.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.12% 30.48% 12.27% Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.96% 17.14% 11.20%

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Chipotle Mexican Grill on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

