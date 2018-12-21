Contrasting Haemonetics (HAE) & Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 2.26% 16.04% 9.36% Tandem Diabetes Care -93.07% -204.32% -43.75%

Volatility & Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $903.92 million 5.50 $45.57 million $1.87 51.42 Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 16.85 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.46

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Haemonetics and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 9 0 2.75

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

