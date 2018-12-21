Contrasting Infosys (INFY) & Luokung Technology (KONE)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:KONE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infosys and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 3 9 2 0 1.93 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 52.42%.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 21.94% 24.56% 19.58% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Luokung Technology does not pay a dividend. Infosys pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $10.94 billion 3.69 $2.49 billion $0.50 18.56 Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Infosys beats Luokung Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Luokung Technology

C Media Limited operates as a mobile Internet company which provides mobile video services and related value-added services through the networks of the telecommunications operators. The company develops online community applications for video, music, movie, and targeted marketing, and builds an open mobile Internet video platform. C Media Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China.

