Contrasting ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) and COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. COMPASS GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COMPASS GRP PLC/S pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.33 billion 8.51 $746.95 million $0.42 48.22 COMPASS GRP PLC/S $26.71 billion 1.23 $1.31 billion $0.91 22.79

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR. COMPASS GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of COMPASS GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 12.62% 8.45% 6.79% COMPASS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR beats COMPASS GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

