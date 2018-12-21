Contrasting Puxin (NEW) and GP Strategies (GPX)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and GP Strategies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $204.47 million 2.76 -$63.34 million N/A N/A GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.41 $12.89 million $1.35 9.41

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 1.77% 10.76% 5.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Puxin and GP Strategies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00 GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Puxin presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.04%. GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Puxin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

