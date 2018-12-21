Cormark Lowers EnWave (ENW) Price Target to C$1.60

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on EnWave from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

CVE ENW opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$1.72.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

