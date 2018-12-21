Corning (GLW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and other fiber optic products remain key catalyst as Corning continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. Corning’s capability positions it to better serve the increase in demand for LCD panels. The company further aims to move forward in the value chain beyond glass and tap the immense potential of the automotive market, while product portfolio strength and moderating price decline bodes well for future growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, the ongoing trade war between the United States and China remain a strong impediment to top-line growth. The company faces price erosion at the rate of 1%-2% per quarter in the Display Technologies segment. We expect prices to remain a drag on margins. Another concern with respect to the TV market in particular is the concentration of market share in the hands of a few large players.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $969,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 432,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

