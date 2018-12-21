Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 919,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $175.79 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.77.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

