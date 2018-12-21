Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

CRD.B opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

