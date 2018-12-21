Creativecoin (CREA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,810.00

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Creativecoin has a market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024766 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

