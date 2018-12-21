Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $623,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,728.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/credit-suisse-ag-lowers-stake-in-firstcash-inc-fcfs.html.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.