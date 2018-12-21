Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,357 Shares of Olin Co. (OLN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $19.05 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Olin to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,844. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/credit-suisse-ag-sells-17357-shares-of-olin-co-oln.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.