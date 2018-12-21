Credit Suisse AG Sells 73,863 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

