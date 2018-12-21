Credit Suisse Group Lowers Schlumberger (SLB) to Neutral

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

