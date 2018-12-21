Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boeing (BA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $456.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing has a 52 week low of $293.01 and a 52 week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,421,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,613,000 after purchasing an additional 406,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

