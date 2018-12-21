Critical Review: Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$34.71 million ($0.83) -1.28 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($4.80) -1.12

Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 487.51%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -152.07% -122.06% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.07% -38.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

