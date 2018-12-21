Critical Survey: Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) versus Its Rivals

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 230 867 1094 54 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 212.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -3.34 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 14.03

Mogo Finance Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology rivals beat Mogo Finance Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

