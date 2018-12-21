Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,452. The company has a market cap of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

