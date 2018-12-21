Crown Capital Partners (CRN) Given “Outperform” Rating at AltaCorp Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Crown Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$7.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.51 million.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

