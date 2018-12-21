Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 245,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period.

Shares of CCK opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Crown’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

