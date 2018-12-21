Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Fabrinet (FN)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,901 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $1,581,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $313,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,560 shares of company stock worth $5,451,323 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

