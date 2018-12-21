Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,319 Target Co. (TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $292,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,708,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,045,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.7% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

Target stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

