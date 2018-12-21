Csenge Advisory Group Invests $163,000 in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 70.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of INFY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/csenge-advisory-group-invests-163000-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.