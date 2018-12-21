CYCLEAN (CCL) Market Cap Reaches $918,611.00

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $918,611.00 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.02699844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00141051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00173219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026004 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

