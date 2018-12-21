CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 399092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Specifically, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The firm has a market cap of $446.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.83.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

