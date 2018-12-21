Daily Journal (DJCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $212.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 56.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

